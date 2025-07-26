iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after buying an additional 215,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

