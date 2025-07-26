J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $146,618,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,113,000 after acquiring an additional 606,484 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after acquiring an additional 205,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 258,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 170,561 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.3%

JBHT stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

