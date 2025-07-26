Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,418,000 after acquiring an additional 155,831 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.18 and its 200-day moving average is $176.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.