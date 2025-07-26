Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

