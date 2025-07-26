JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

BBIN stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

