JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lessened by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $298.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

