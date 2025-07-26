JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is BKM Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.76. The company has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.