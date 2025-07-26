JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 36,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $299.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

