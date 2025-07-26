JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management LLC

Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $298.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

