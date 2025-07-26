JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dahring Cusmano LLC

Dahring Cusmano LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Dahring Cusmano LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.