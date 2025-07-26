Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $39.95 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

