KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

NYSE KBH opened at $56.83 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Amundi grew its position in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

