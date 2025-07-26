Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

