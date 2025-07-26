Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 254.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.