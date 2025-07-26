Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 749 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

