Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 26,859 iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

