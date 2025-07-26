Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $131.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

