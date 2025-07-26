Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MLM opened at $586.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

