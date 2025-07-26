Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $983.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

