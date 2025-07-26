Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.13 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11,086.04 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

