Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $242.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $195.37 and a 52 week high of $243.30.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

