Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $274,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 8,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1,510.9% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $90.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.