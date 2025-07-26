Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Markel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Markel Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 210,656.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $2,024.79 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,491.03 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,960.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,877.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

