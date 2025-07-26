Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 634.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.99 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

