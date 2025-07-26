Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ARM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after purchasing an additional 464,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ARM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 888,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of ARM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,914,000 after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $163.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.56, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 4.19.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

