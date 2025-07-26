Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 77,183.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,485,000 after acquiring an additional 392,864 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 233,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,881,000 after acquiring an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,461,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,667,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $362.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

