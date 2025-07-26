Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $506,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,079 shares of company stock worth $28,091,399. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 0.1%

Roku stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.