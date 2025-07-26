Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Leidos by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

