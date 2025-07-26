Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 253,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 39,793 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000.

XCCC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $163.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

