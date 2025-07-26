Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 49,445 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $14.67 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.