Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,828,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 48,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $206.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average is $200.61. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

