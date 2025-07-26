Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,015,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,200 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

