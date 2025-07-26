Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 214,071 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RQI stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

