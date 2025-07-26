Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Down 1.9%

KOF stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

