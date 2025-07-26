Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $290.73 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.41 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

