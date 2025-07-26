Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 893 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VT stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $132.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

