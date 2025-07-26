Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 2,245.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,558 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life360 were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 94,679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Life360 by 433.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Life360 by 39.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Life360 by 320.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 418,493 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Life360 by 81.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life360 Trading Up 2.0%

LIF stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 853.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $235,500.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,902,233.66. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $31,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,527.50. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,111. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on Life360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Life360 Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

