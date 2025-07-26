Lincoln Capital Corp Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,841 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $145,796,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

