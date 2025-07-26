Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $3.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. National Bankshares cut shares of Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

LAC stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $668.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 1,132.5% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 811,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 745,777 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

