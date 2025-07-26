Matson (NYSE:MATX) & Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) and Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Matson and Stonepath Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 14.72% 20.02% 11.49% Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Matson and Stonepath Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 0 3 1 0 2.25 Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Matson presently has a consensus price target of $131.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Matson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Stonepath Group.

This table compares Matson and Stonepath Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $3.42 billion 1.04 $476.40 million $15.18 7.21 Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Stonepath Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Matson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matson beats Stonepath Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, food products, beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, it offers vessel management and container transshipment services. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. It serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Stonepath Group

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

