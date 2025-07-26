Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) & EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Critical Comparison

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Methode Electronics and EnSync”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics $1.05 billion 0.22 -$62.60 million ($1.78) -3.71 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

EnSync has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Methode Electronics and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnSync 0 0 0 0 0.00

Methode Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.97%. Given Methode Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Methode Electronics is more favorable than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares Methode Electronics and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics -5.97% -5.60% -3.01% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Methode Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Methode Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden and ergonomic switches, transmission lead-frames, complex insert molded solutions, LED-based lighting solutions, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing, eddy current, or other sensing technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions comprising driving, work, and signal lights; industrial safety radio remote controls; braided flexible cables; current-carrying laminated and powder-coated busbars; high-voltage high current connector and contracts; custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution; and high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems that are used in aerospace, cloud computing, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, industrial, military, power conversion, and transportation markets and applications. The Interface segment provides various copper-based transceivers and related accessories for the cloud computing hardware equipment and telecommunications broadband equipment markets; user interface solutions for the appliance, commercial food service, and point-of-sale equipment markets; and fluid-level sensors for the marine/recreational vehicle and sump pump markets. The Medical segment offers Dabir Surfaces, a surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention for use by patients who are immobilized or otherwise at risk for pressure injuries, including patients undergoing long-duration surgical procedures. Methode Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About EnSync

(Get Free Report)

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

