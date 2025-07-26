Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $513.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $518.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.21.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

