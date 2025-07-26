Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.21.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $513.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $518.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

