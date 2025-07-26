Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $173.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

