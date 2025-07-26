MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

