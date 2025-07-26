Mizuho Upgrades Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) to Outperform

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

TNL opened at $63.07 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,745.40. This trade represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $510,430.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,800. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,020 shares of company stock valued at $12,123,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 210.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 26.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 53.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

