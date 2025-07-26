Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $39,052,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

