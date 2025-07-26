Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.26.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

