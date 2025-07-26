Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 52,203 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,203 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

