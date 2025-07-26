Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,538 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7,367.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,205 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

